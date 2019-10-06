India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin added another feather to his cap as he became the joint-fastest with Muttiah Muralitharan to 350 Test wickets. Both the off-spinners took 66 Test matches to reach the milestone. Ashwin achieved the feat on Day 5 of the ongoing 1st Test at Vizag. The 33-year-old clean bowled Theunis de Bruyn to reach the milestone. Ashwin, who is making a comeback to the Indian Test team is being hailed by his fans on social micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Out-of-favour India cricketer Harbhajan Singh, who was an off-spinner himself congratulated Ashwin on his achievement.

Congratulations @ashwinravi99 for getting fastest 350 test wickets.. wish u many more 🏏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 6, 2019

Here is how some others hailed Ashwin:

Congratulations to @ashwinravi99 the spin wizard on his 350 Test wickets 👏👏 He is the joint fastest with Muralitharan to achieve this feat.#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/xsFr1XopWT — BCCI (@BCCI) October 6, 2019

🚨 350 Test wickets for Ravichandran Ashwin 🚨 He has dismissed Theunis de Bruyn to become the joint-fastest to the milestone alongside Muttiah Muralitharan – in just 66 matches! Follow #INDvSA LIVE 👇https://t.co/dCGJ4Pcug5 pic.twitter.com/I8XVEaBiLZ — ICC (@ICC) October 6, 2019

Heartiest congratulations 🎉 Sir Mr. R. Ashwin.

Keep going Sir, our prayers 🙏 are always with you to to keep adding various milestone you want to achieve — SHiV NARAYAN (@SHiVNAR98135403) October 6, 2019

Now that’s some achievement…take bow Ashwin 🙌 — Abhi (@Abhishek_Negi7) October 6, 2019

Earlier, Ashwin picked up seven wickets in the first innings for 145 runs to help India take a crucial 71-run lead.

“To stay away from (international) cricket itself was very tough for me. In order to substitute, I played whatever games I got. I tried and made an opportunity for myself to go and play some County cricket. I tried and played the TNPL as much as I could, played some league cricket in Chennai,” Ashwin had said after third day’s play. “It was very important to tick those numbers off because that is essentially where I came from. Going back and playing there is probably the best thing that could have happened.”