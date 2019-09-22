India vs South Africa: This is another instance that proves that cricketers are treated like demi-gods in India. Ahead of the 3rd T20I at Bengaluru, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant was signing autographs after a practice session. That is when a fangirl proposes him, she says ‘I love you’ loudly. Pant, who was taken by surprise, and all he did was blush. Pant would be quite familiar with such reactions across India. Eyes would be on Pant as he failed at Mohali. This is a big opportunity for the young southpaw to silence his critics and cement a spot for himself in the side for the World T20 that is slated to take place next year.

Here is the fan video:

Atleast @RishabhPant17 knows I love him😂 omg look at how he blushed in the end😭😂 #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/9ktmY87r4D — Salvi (@salvipatell) September 21, 2019

“I cannot believe that there is so much talk around a guy who has two Test hundreds away from India and who can play impactful innings. T20 can sometimes get you into trouble because you have to play shots and the ball was there to be hit, only the execution was not probably to what he would have liked,” said the former Indian cricketer Ajit Agarkar in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

ALSO READ: BCCI Chief Selector MSK Prasad Backs Struggling Rishabh Pant, Says Need to Show Patience With Young Wicketkeeper-Batsman

Meanwhile, India has already taken an unassailable 1-0 lead and would look to continue the winning momentum at Bengaluru. For the Proteas, it is an opportunity to beat India in their den and head into the Test series on level terms. The management must have felt good after Team India beat South Africa without their regulars like Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the spin duo of Kuldeep and Chahal.