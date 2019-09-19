India vs South Africa: Young Rishabh Pant did what he does best, waste another golden opportunity! Batting with the Indian captain Virat Kohli at the other end, Pant had the chance to impress him by playing some sensible cricket and taking India home. India was cruising when Pant decided to finish things quickly, in the process getting dismissed. It was a horrible drag down from Bjorn Fortuin, Pant had all the time in the world to pick his shot and spot. Instead, he tripped over due to lack of pace and hacked it off the splice straight down the throat of Shamsi at short fine. Pant managed merely four runs off five balls.

Here is how he got trolled as fans feel Dhoni should make a comeback:

It was another masterclass from Virat Kohli that helped India take a 1-0 lead. Kohli scored a brilliant 72* off 52 balls. His innings was laced with three sixes and four fours.

“Lot of positive signs for us and they’ll get many more games to prove their mettle. They are going in the right direction. The badge in front of my shirt – India – it is a pride to play for my country. Whatever it takes, whichever format, to get us across the line, I’ll do that,” said Kohli while receiving the Man of the Match award.