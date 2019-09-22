India vs South Africa: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had a big opportunity to prove his worth, but he chose not to. Pant once again fell prey to a poor shot during the ongoing 3rd T20I at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pant scored 19 off 20 balls and just when he was looking good and settled in the middle, he tried to drag an overpitched ball, only managing to lose shape and with the bat twisting in his hands, it did not go to where he intended it to. The ball had the height but not the distance as he was easily caught in the long-off boundary. He was dismissed by Fortuin.

Fans now want BCCI to look beyond Rishabh Pant with the World T20 round the corner. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are the two names suggested by the fans.

Here is how the southpaw got trolled:

Rishabh Pant in his last 10 innings:#INDvsSA #RishabhPant .

Next time may be Sanju Samson or Ishan Kisan will be playing for India.

What you think ? pic.twitter.com/CLU1oXnI3L — Indian Dilwale (@IndianDilwale) September 22, 2019

Rishabh Pant is the most irresponsible cricketer i have seen in recent times…. Even if he hits one 50 or another century, this attitude of his sucks big time and is killing the opportunities for people like Ishan Kishan and sanju samson#INDvSA — உன்னைப்போல் ஒருவன் (@Sandy_Offfl) September 22, 2019

Omg Rishabh Pant is just exceptional! I feel bad for Sanju Samson, DK! Why don’t they try Pujara in the number 4! #INDvSA — Akshay hirpara (@HirparaAkshay) September 22, 2019

Why can’t we go for another keeper batsman. Why don’t we try Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan.? Rishabh pant is over rated player in international cricket. Not consistent — Dhaval prajapati (@Dhavalfreeman25) September 22, 2019

One more time Rishabh Pant failed. Dear Kohli, Give chance to Player like Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan. Since past 1yrs Pant is getting out by playing same kind of shots. Rishabh Pant is a perfect example of Reservation System!#INDvSA #Pant pic.twitter.com/kDHFPe7Opd — MS (@EngineerMs16) September 22, 2019

Meanwhile, India has posted 134/9 which was not one of their best performances. One has to credit the South African bowlers who kept a lid on the run-scoring and picked wickets at regular intervals to not allow India to run away with the game. Rabada was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets, and more importantly, got the wicket of the Indian captain.