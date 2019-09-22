India vs South Africa: India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant had a big opportunity to prove his worth, but he chose not to. Pant once again fell prey to a poor shot during the ongoing 3rd T20I at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Pant scored 19 off 20 balls and just when he was looking good and settled in the middle, he tried to drag an overpitched ball, only managing to lose shape and with the bat twisting in his hands, it did not go to where he intended it to. The ball had the height but not the distance as he was easily caught in the long-off boundary. He was dismissed by Fortuin.
Fans now want BCCI to look beyond Rishabh Pant with the World T20 round the corner. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are the two names suggested by the fans.
Meanwhile, India has posted 134/9 which was not one of their best performances. One has to credit the South African bowlers who kept a lid on the run-scoring and picked wickets at regular intervals to not allow India to run away with the game. Rabada was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets, and more importantly, got the wicket of the Indian captain.