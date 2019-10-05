India’s newest Test opener Rohit Sharma was heard giving a piece of his mind to non-striker Cheteshwar Pujara after he denied a run an easy single on Day 4 of the ongoing 1st Test at Visakhapatnam. The incident took place in the 25th over, when Rohit stepped out of his crease and pushed the ball towards cover and was looking to pinch a single. Pujara refused to run and that did not seem to go down well with Rohit, who lost his cool and was soon heard screaming ‘Puji bhag bhen***d‘. Rohit’s voice was caught on the stump mics.

Rohit has been in sublime touch after he was promoted to open. Opening for the first time in Tests, Rohit slammed his 4th Test ton as he scored 176. His innings was laced with six sixes. On day 4, in the second innings, Rohit got off to a brisk start as India were looking for quick runs. He brought up his 11th Test fifty in 72 balls and also became the Indian to hit most sixes in a single Test. He surpassed Sidhu to the feat.

Among the many records he broke, Rohit also became the only cricketer to hit seven consecutive Test fifties on home soil. He holds the record for hitting the most sixes for India in a single match (Tests, T20Is, ODIs). Besides, Rohit also has the most runs by a player opening for the first time in a Test. Currently, he has 226 runs, going past Kepler Wessell’s tally of 208 runs against England in Brisbane 1982.