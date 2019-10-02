India’s newest Test opener Rohit Sharma repaid the faith shown in him by the selectors as he slammed a century during the 1st Test against South Africa at Visakhapatnam on Day 1. Rohit took his time early on as he assessed conditions, but once he got his eye in, he was unstoppable as he hit four towering sixes en route his fourth Test ton. With Rohit bringing up a ton in the ongoing Test, fans feel India’s opening woes in Tests have come to an end. Cricket fans in India feel it is the end of the road for KL Rahul, who was the opener for the side for nearly a year.

Australian cricketer Brad Hogg took to Twitter and his post read, “India need a test opener, selectors were scared Rohit Sharma could not do it. He’s arrived, let’s hope he’s here to stay. Cement that spot!”

India need a test opener, selectors were scared Rohit Sharma could not do it. He’s arrived, let’s hope he’s here to stay. Cement that spot! #INDvSA #cricket — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 2, 2019

Bollywood actress Saiyami Kher, who is an avid cricket lover also took to Twitter to share her views on Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal. “I love test cricket. Great first session! So good to watch good bowling & patient batting. Very smart batting by @ImRo45 & @mayankcricket to play out the spell of Rabada & Philander, settle in & then put on the runs. Hoping both of them go on to get big ones,” read her post.

I love test cricket. Great first session! So good to watch good bowling & patient batting. Very smart batting by @ImRo45 & @mayankcricket to play out the spell of Rabada & Philander, settle in & then put on the runs. Hoping both of them go on to get big ones. #IndvSA — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) October 2, 2019

Here are a few other fans and what they felt.

Rohit Sharma has scored more runs in one innings than KL Rahul did in the entire West Indies tour #INDvSA — Sameer Allana (@HitmanCricket) October 2, 2019

Rohit Sharma’s first Test ton as an opener, restores the faith the selectors and team management had put on him. Fabulous knock under pressure. This makes it tough for KL Rahul and Prithvi Shaw to make it back into the Test squad. #INDvSA — Prem Mohanty (@philipbkk) October 2, 2019

Rohit and Agarwal also recorded India’s first century-plus stand in Tests in 24 innings – since their one-off Test against Afghanistan in June 2018. The two also added India’s first 200-run stand for the opening wicket in 81 innings – Dhawan and Murali Vijay had done so against Bangladesh in Fatullah in 2015.

Play on Day 1 has been called off due to rain with India firmly in command at 202/0. While Rohit is on 115*, Mayank Agarwal on 85* looks set to bring up his maiden ton.