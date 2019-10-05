Opener Rohit Sharma surpassed former cricketer Navjot Singh Sidhu to hit most sixes in a Test match for India. Rohit broke Sidhu’s 25-year-old record. The former India cricketer had hit eight sixes at Lucknow. Opening for the first time in Tests, Rohit slammed his fourth ton during the first innings at Visakhapatnam against the touring South African side. In the first innings, Rohit hit six sixes during his 176-run knock.

Most sixes in a Test match for India

10 – Rohit Sharma this match

8 – Navjot Singh Sidhu at Lucknow 1994

In the second innings, Rohit has already hit three sixes en route his 11th Test fifty. He also became the only cricketer to hit seven consecutive fifties at home in Tests. Rohit holds the record for hitting most sixes for India in a match (Tests, T20Is, ODIs). Apart from that, he now has most runs as a first-time opener in Tests. As we speak, he has 226 runs and going strong.

50+ score in most consecutive Test innings in India

7 Rohit Sharma (Sep 2016 – ongoing)

6 Everton Weekes (Nov 1948 – Feb 1949)

6 Rahul Dravid (Nov 1997 – Mar 1998)

6 Andy Flower (Mar 1993 – Nov 2000)

In the second innings, with a lead of 71 runs on Day 4, Rohit looked to get quick runs. He got off to a good start even as Mayank Agarwal departed for seven runs.

Earlier on Day 4, India required 13 overs to wipe off the South Africa tail but it wasn’t before their last three batsmen had ensured the deficit was less than that of 100. South Africa’s last-wicket pair of Senuran Muthusamy and Kagiso Rabada entertained with a 35-runs stand, getting the total to cross 400.

Offspinner R Ashwin grabbed the final two wickets of the day to finish with 7/145, one shy of 350 wickets to halt South Africa for 431