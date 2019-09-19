India vs South Africa: The mood in the camp was upbeat after the emphatic win at Mohali by seven wickets. The Men in Blue were relaxed as they left for Bengaluru for their next fixture. In the flight, Shikhar Dhawan gave fans a glimpse of the daddy Rohit Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja. The two cricketers were carrying gifts for their daughters, while Shikhar candidly said that he too has gone through the same phase. When Shikhar asks Rohit about what is it, Rohit in a jovial mood says that even he does not know what it is. Adding further, he says that he found it good and attractive and hence he brought it.

Here is the video posted by Dhawan.

Dhawan uses adjectives like ‘loving’ and ‘caring’ while addressing them. Dhawan scored a brisk 31-ball 40, whereas Rohit was out early for 12 runs. Jadeja contributed with the ball as he picked up a fantastic catch of his own bowling to send Rassie Van Der Dussien packing for one run.

With the win, the Men in Blue took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the series with the Bengaluru T20I still to be played. Indian skipper Virat Kohli was adjudicated the Man of the Match for his brilliant 72* off 52 balls to steer India home with an over still left.