New Delhi: It is not easy being a top-class cricketer nowadays. Irrespective of how well you do, there seem to be several others vying for that one elusive slot that you have been hoping for. As we saw prior to the announcement of the pre-T20 World Cup squad, and even after, many hopefuls have had to keep plugging away, at times without any real hope and indications from the authorities, and keep their chins up as their opportunities zoom past, irrespective of how they have performed. But with another World Cup around the corner next year, surely a few of the current crop plying their trade against South Africa need to be rewarded.

Sanju Samson. Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan and Mohammed Siraj are names who have been in the big league for years now and barring one or two series, almost all of them have been relegated to India duties that are leftovers after the 'real' team has been named.

With the 15 for the ICC T20 World Cup already in Australia (in some shape or form), what was left for the above mentioned were the three One-Day Internationals against South Africa. SO, it was here that they had to send notice, again, to the selectors, that they were ready, and present. As the second match of the three-game series, played at Ranchi, drew India level, the displays against the formidable South African bowling have to be given weightage when the team for the ICC World Cup in 2023 is announced.

Iyer did what Kishan couldn't in Ranchi – score a century – but the latter was essentially the person who carved the visiting bowlers to all parts and made it easier for the batters to follow.

Samson has been in his elements for a long time and very honestly, he had done enough to be part of the T20 World Cup side, even in place of Rishabh Pant. But difficult as it is top get into the Indian team, it is even more difficult to get out. So, Pant flew to Australia and Samson, again, swallowed his disappointment and resumed what he does best – score. If the current ‘No. 1’ team can take two wicketkeepers for a 20-over format, surely taking both Samson and Kishan for the 50-over format isn’t out of the realms of possibility.

Siraj sent down a telling spell in Ranchi, and though one bowling performance doesn’t really mean much, he has often showed himself to be a better exponent of the 10-over format than the four-over slugfest. Apart from this, people like Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Shubman Gill and a few others need to be acknowledged as being good enough to be in a team that matters.

Then there is Shikhar Dhawan, the man who is now well and truly entrenched as the 50-over leader, when Rohit Sharma is away, which is almost always. Will he be in the thick of things?

All thing considered, it is still not easy to presume that all of these will see the big tournament next year. But then, each tournament (like the T20 World Cup) throws up some players who pull out of one format or the other, so never know how things pan out. Hopefully, they will pan out well for the ones who have been waiting for long.