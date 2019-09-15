India vs South Africa: India’s mainstay Rohit Sharma would be wary when he takes guard against Junior Dala at Dharamsala during the T20I opener. The South African speedster has got the better of the Indian vice-captain on three occasions. What is more surprising is that he has bowled merely seven balls to the Indian limited-overs opener and has dismissed him thrice. This is a stat South Africa will surely look at while picking the side for the Dharamsala match. What will work for Dala at Dharamsala is that the pitch will offer pace and bounce, considerably more in comparison to other parts in the country.

Rohit has been in ominous form in limited-overs cricket lately. Not long ago, he slammed five centuries in the World Cup.

Rohit would also be on the verge of a record where he can surpass New Zealand’s Martin Guptill to become the leading run-getter against South Africa in T20I cricket. He needs 84 runs to pip Guptill to the numero uno spot. The Men in Blue would look to make every T20I game count from here on in keeping an eye on the World T20 slated next year in Australia.

“As far as the road map is concerned, whenever there is a world tournament coming up, it is like a milestone and you start preparing from backwards. I think every team will go though same process before T20 WC,” Kohli explained at a press conference ahead of India’s first T20I against South Africa in Dharamsala.

The 1st T20I will start at 7 PM IST. There could be a few scattered showers here and there, but a full game is expected.