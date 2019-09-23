India vs South Africa: After Rishabh Pant failed to make it count on both occasions during the T20I series at No 4, the debate over the spot is back. There was confusion among Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer at the fall of Shikhar Dhawan’s wicket in the eight over, as both the cricketers started to walk in. Eventually, the southpaw walked out. Pant had a golden opportunity to build an innings and get among the runs but he wasted the chance, courtesy poor shot selection. While Pant and Iyer were in the middle, Harsha Bhogle and Sunil Gavaskar in the commentary box started debating about the No 4 conundrum.

Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar came up with a solution to it, where he felt this should be a KBC question. Both Pant and Iyer were there as two options, with Manish Pandey and KL Rahul making up the numbers. It was hilarious to see Harsha mimic Amitabh Bachchan’s baritone, saying ‘woh to aapke dost karte hain’. For his part, Gavaskar even mimicked Bollywood actor Sunny Deol’s voice.

Kohli was asked about it at the post-match press conference after South Africa emerged winners by nine wickets. “I think there was a miscommunication. That was what I understood afterwards,” he said.

“The batting coach had a word with both of them. There was a misunderstanding over who has to go at what stage,” Kohli said. “It was a little funny as well afterwards because they both wanted to walk in. So it would have been very funny if both reached the pitch, you know three batsmen in the field.”