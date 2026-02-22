Home

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Predicted Playing 11: Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada IN, Washington Sundar, Anrich Nortje OUT, Abhishek Sharma to…

IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Predicted Playing 11: Team India and South Africa are expected to make minimum changes for their opening Super 8 clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Team India opener Abhishek Sharma at a training session in Ahmedabad. (Photo: PTI)

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Predicted Playing 11: Co-hosts Team India have marched into the Super 8 with an unbeaten record and will face South Africa in their first clash in the next stage at the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The biggest concern for the Indian side is the form of Abhishek Sharma, who has failed to score a run in the T20 World Cup 2026 so far.

The World No. 1 T20I batter has notched up three successive ducks in the tournament after missing the game against Namibia in New Delhi due to illness. No other batter has scored more ducks than Abhishek Sharma in a calendar year so far.

But Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav threw his weight behind Abhishek Sharma in the midst of his shocking run of form. “I worry for the people who are worried about Abhishek’s form, I worry about them. Why are they so worried about Abhishek’s form? But I think about those teams who are going to play against him. That he has not yet scored a run. You know the rest of the answers. When he scores a run, you have seen what happens. It happens, it’s a team sport, it keeps going on,” Suryakumar Yadav said at the pre-match press conference at Ahmedabad on Saturday.

There was speculation that Sanju Samson may come in to replace Abhishek Sharma but that is now unlikely to happen. The only change for Team India could be all-rounder Axar Patel coming back into the side after being rested for clash against the Netherlands. Axar could replace Washington Sundar from last game’s playing 11.

South Africa are also likely to make one change from their last match against UAE as well. Their bowling spearheads Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen were rested along with Lungi Ngidi for their last inconsequential match against UAE are all set to return. Rabada could replace Anrich Nortje, who had become 7th highest wicket-taker in T20 World Cup history in the last game.

Team that runs together, is together That moment when the Support Staff joined the run #TeamIndia | #MenInBlue | #T20WorldCup https://t.co/jkApy1sBQV — BCCI (@BCCI) February 21, 2026

India vs South Africa ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 match no 43 Predicted 11

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada/Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

