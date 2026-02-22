Home

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8: Weather forecast and Pitch report for High-Voltage clash

Take a look at the pitch report and weather forecast for India vs South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8.

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2026 weather forecast and pitch report

Team India will play their first match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 against South Africa on February 22, Sunday at 7:00 PM at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Team India’s performance in the Group stage

Both teams had performed brilliantly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Speaking about the Men in Blue, they had won their every match in the tournament and dominated their opponents. India ended the league stage as the toppers of the Group A with 8 points.

South Africa’s performance in the Group stage

South Africa also showcased a great performance and played brilliantly in the tournament. They won four consecutive matches and topped the Group D points table with 8 points.

Why India vs South Africa is an exciting match

The match between India and South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 is even more excited because both teams played in the T20 World Cup 2024 final, where team India had lifted the trophy under star player Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

Pitch report at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Well, the most important factor in the match will be Narendra Modi Stadium’s pitch report. The pitch is known to be good for batting during night matches. Mostly, it is easier to chase in the second innings because the dew makes batting easier and bowling harder.

Weather forecast for India vs South Africa clash

Speaking about the weather updates at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, according to AccuWeather, the weather is expected to be hot and slightly hazy during the day. The temperature will be around 30°C, which will increased to 36°C by afternoon. At night, it will drop to around 26°C. The good news for the fans is there will be no rain.

