Mumbai: Time and again, IPL has played a platform for players to take it to the next level. Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are a few of the best finds of the tournament. With the South Africa T20I series coming up just after the conclusion of IPL 2022, a few new faces could be rewarded with a national call-up. There are a number of unheard-off domestic talents who have improved. With this being a year when the T20 WC will be played, a few players can maximise their opportunity.Also Read - IPL 2022: Kane Williamson Hails David Warner, Rovman Powell After Delhi Beat Hyderabad

Reports suggest Virat Kohli and a few other senior players could be rested. Also Read - IPL 2022: Shane Watson Decodes CSK Captain MS Dhoni's 'Different Yellow Jersey' Remark

Here are a few players who could make it to the national side after their impressive show in the ongoing IPL. Also Read - Rovman Powell Reveals Interesting Conversation With David Warner in 20th Over

Umran Malik: The J&K pacer has been the talk of the town. He has clocked surreal heights with his raw pace. Plaudits also reckon he could have a good future with the national team. But will he get drafted into the national scheme of things so quickly? That remains to be seen. He certainly would be in the reckoning.

Ayush Badoni: Consistency aside, Badoni has played some little gems in IPL 2022. The youngster displayed a spectacular array of strokes against the searing pace of Ferguson and slog-swept Rashid Khan’s googly for a six-over-deep mid-wicket. He is another player who could be rewarded with a national call-up.

Prasidh Krishna: Another player who has the chance of making the Indian squad. He has been there in the reckoning for some time now. The Karnataka bowler has claimed 12 wickets in 10 games of IPL 2022 so far with an economy rate of 7.92. What makes him special is his ability to bowl at the death overs. He too could make the squad.