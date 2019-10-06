India thrashed South Africa by 203 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing three-match Test series. Mohammed Shami‘s five-wicket haul and Ravindra Jadeja‘s four-for starred as South Africa were bowled out for 191 runs on the fifth and final day of the 1st Test.

With this win, India have extended their winning streak at home to 10 Test matches and are placed atop the World Test Championship points table with 160 points. The win also means India remain unbeaten in the ongoing WTC after three games.

Opening the innings for the first time in Tests, Rohit Sharma slammed twin centuries and rightfully bagged the Man of the Match award.

Fans from across the globe showered praise for the Virat Kohli-led side and congratulated them as well. Here are the best tweets:

Waking up to a Test match victory😍. Well played India! Virat the captain continues to show why he is the best. And What a spell from Shami. He destroyed the stumps. Back to back hundreds from Rohit as well. Many positives from this match. #INDvSA 🇮🇳🏏🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/41fje8ttV8 — Don 🔥 (@gurdeep0701) October 6, 2019

“The wicket played really good for the first three days. We lost a session. When you put 500 on the board, you’re always ahead. Even with the fight they showed, we still had a lead. Rohit was outstanding. Mayank brilliant,” said Kohli at the post-match presentation.

“It was a hard grind because of the conditions, especially the weather conditions. And the pitch slowed down too. It’s all about the attitude. If fast bowlers are going to think that spinners are going to do all the work, then it doesn’t justify their place. They ask for shorter spells so they can give 100%,” said Kohli.