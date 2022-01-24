New Delhi: Deepak Chahar’s fighting fifty (54 off 34) went in vain as South Africa completed a hat-trick of wins with a four-run victory in the thrilling third and final ODI to seal a 3-0 series whitewash against India, here on Sunday. A fantastic century by Quinton de Kock (124 off 130) helped South Africa post a challenging 287 in 49.5 overs. Apart from de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen (52 off 59) and David Miller (39 off 38) also played vital knocks for the Proteas.Also Read - Ravi Shastri on Virat Kohli Stepping Down as Test Captain - 'Could Have Carried on For Two More Years'

In reply, Shikhar Dhawan (61 off 73) and Virat Kohli (65 off 84) played important knocks but India were in deep trouble at one point after losing quick wickets during middle overs. However, Deepak Chahar’s knock under pressure ignited hopes and kept India in the game till the time he was at the crease. Also Read - Deepak Chahar-Led Fightback In Vain As India Suffer 3-0 Whitewash Against South Africa In Cape Town

Twitter has gone into a frenzy after India suffered a whitewash against the Proteas who were incredible under pressure. From Harsha Bhogle to Ayaz Memon everyone reacted sharply to this loss. Also Read - India vs South Africa: KL Rahul Credits Deepak Chahar For Fightback After 3-0 Whitewash Against Proteas At Cape Town

Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur are the kind of players India need to be looking for. People who genuinely contribute two ways. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 23, 2022

No excuses that India is missing some top players for this series. SA did too. Clean sweep loss is rare for Indian team. A lot of soul searching required now for ODI. #SAvIND #Cricket — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) January 23, 2022

Disastrous tour for India. After winning first Test handsomely, team went into a massive slump, losing 5 matches on the trot across two formats. There hasn’t been a poorer performance in years. Hard introspection and harsh decisions needed — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 23, 2022

That was skilful stuff from Deepak today. Outstanding cricket from South Africa. Well done on clean sweep. Team India will have different road map after the 3rd game performance. Fast bowling replacement looks surely ready. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 23, 2022

A late charge from Deepak Chahar almost got us across the line but SA have the last laugh. 🇿🇦 win the ODI series 3-0. #PlayBold #TeamIndia #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/K3q3RM2pdb — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) January 23, 2022

India will be looking to make amends against West Indies in the home series which will feature 3 ODI’s and 3 T20’s starting from