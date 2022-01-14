New Delhi: India won the series-opener in Centurion by 113 runs but surprisingly caved in against an inexperienced South African team in the remaining two matches, with their batters letting them down on more than one occasion. Kohli though gave credit to his opponents for the manner in which they staged the turnaround, a day after losing his cool over a DRS decision.
There was praises from the prominent voices of Indian cricket. Former players Irfan Pathan and Parthiv Patel minced no words in appreciating South Africa.
Odisha Cricket Association coach and former cricketer Wasim Jaffer was full of praises of South African bowling attack as well as Keegan Petersen.
Prominent commentator and former India opener Aakash Chopra lamented on the fact that final frontier remained unconquered, however, congratulated South Africa for their match winning performance too.
India will look to amends in the next series in which 3 ODI’s will be played starting January 19 on Wednesday.