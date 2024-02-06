Home

India vs South Africa, U19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final, FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To WATCH

India vs South Africa, U19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final, FREE Live Streaming: Viewers can watch all U19 World Cup 2024 matches live streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app for free in India. The IN-U19 vs SA-U19 match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

IND-U19 vs SA-U19 Live Streaming (credit: Twitter)

India vs South Africa, U19 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final, FREE Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch IN-U19 vs SA-U19 on TV, Laptop, Desktop in India: Uday Saharan’s India Under 19 team is going to compete against Juan James-led South Africa Under 19 team in the 1st semi-final of the ongoing edition of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni, on February 6. Losing this match will end their journey in the tournamebr. The Indian team have been undefeated in the tournament. However, the SA side only faced one defeat that too due to rain playing a major factor.

How to watch India vs South Africa U19 match live telecast and get live streaming in India?

IN-U19 vs SA-U19 Probable Playing XIs

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan (c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish (wk), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla

South Africa U19: Lhuan-dre Pretorius (wk), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Romashan Pillay , Juan James (c), Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka

Squads

India U19: Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Priyanshu Moliya, Uday Saharan(c), Sachin Dhas, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey, Aaradhya Shukla, Ansh Gosai, Dhanush Gowda, Naman Tiwari, Rudra Patel, Prem Devkar, Mohamed Amaan, Innesh Mahajan

South Africa U19: Lhuan-dre Pretorius(w), Steve Stolk, David Teeger, Richard Seletswane, Dewan Marais, Juan James(c), Romashan Pillay, Riley Norton, Tristan Luus, Nqobani Mokoena, Kwena Maphaka, Martin Khumalo, Oliver Whitehead, Sipho Potsane, Ntando Zuma, Raeeq Daniels

