New Delhi: Umesh Yadav found his long-lost form in the recently concluded Indian Premier League as the 34-year old is included in India's Test squad for the one-off Test against England in July.

"It's difficult to say whether I will play for the next five years. I am just thinking about my small goals with each passing year. Now I am 33 (34)… when I turn 36, a lot will depend on how my body reacts. If I stay injury-free, my body continues running. Once you get injured, you have to think about the recovery process. As of now, I am just thinking about playing good cricket and playing many more Test matches for the country," Umesh told.

“I am not sure about the 100th Test but I’ll try to play as much as possible. Playing Tests has got a different kind of emotion. You make an impact if you say, ‘I have played 70-80 Test matches for the country’. People think that you have got something, which has helped you achieve the milestone,” he added.

As of now Yadav has featured in 52 Test matches, picking up 158 wickets in the process. In this year’s IPL, he picked up 16 wickets in 12 matches for the Kolkata Knight Riders as the 2-time champions finished 7th in the standings.

