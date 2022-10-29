HIGHLIGHTS | Ind vs SA

After two wins, India looks good to make it to the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Ahead of their third game against South Africa on Sunday at Perth, India captain Rohit Sharma is set to address the media. The press conference is likely to start at 12:15 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest from the presser.Also Read - LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: NZ Opt To Bat, Daryl Mitchell Comes Back

Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma NEWS, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma presser, Rohit Sharma pc live streaming, Rohit Sharma wife, Rohit Sharma records, Rohit Sharma ipl, Rohit Sharma press conference live, Rohit Sharma pc live updates, Rohit Sharma runs, Ind vs SA, Ind vs SA Timings, Ind vs SA schedule, Ind vs SA playing XI, Ind vs SA Live streaming Also Read - IND vs SA: It Has Been A World Cup of Upsets, Says Former Cricketer Lance Klusener

Also Read - T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav Reliving Finish vs NED Is The Best Thing On Internet, Watch Video

Live Updates

  • 1:33 PM IST

    India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Rishabh Pant replacing out-of-form KL Rahul: “No, we’re not really thinking that. Two games, I don’t think that’s a good enough sample size anyways. He’s been batting really well and he’s batted really well in the practice games, also, so we’re not looking at any such thing at the moment.”

  • 1:21 PM IST

  • 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: “Yes, we back ourselves. We see ourselves as one of the best pace attacks there is. I think we’re definitely going to back ourselves (against India). We have a great variety. We cover a lot of aspects. We cover a lot of bases with our attack,” Anrich Nortje ahead of Sunday blockbuster.

  • 1:14 PM IST

  • 12:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: In India’s victories over Pakistan and Netherlands, Rahul hasn’t got the best of starts, scoring just 13 runs so far from both matches.

  • 12:45 PM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: Ahead of India’s third Super 12 match against South Africa in Men’s T20 World Cup at Perth, batting coach Vikram Rathour confirmed that K.L. Rahul will open the batting in Sunday’s match at Perth, brushing aside suggestions of Rishabh Pant opening in place of him.

  • 12:41 PM IST

  • 12:35 PM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: “We are looking to adapt, but I don’t think these are 200 plus wicket” adds Vikram Rathour. India batting coach has clearly been crystal clear on his answers.

  • 12:34 PM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: We will play the 2nd match of the day thus playing 11 will be decided after the completion of the first match says India’s batting coach who attended the presser today.

  • 12:25 PM IST

    LIVE | Rohit Sharma PC Updates: Indian team management are looking to back KL Rahul and not looking for any replacements. So, any possibility of roping in Pant has been thrown out of the window.