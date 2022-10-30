LIVE | Ind vs SA Updates

After two wins, India looks good to make it to the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Ahead of their third game against South Africa on Sunday at Perth, India captain Rohit Sharma is set to address the media. The press conference is likely to start at 12:15 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest from the presser.Also Read - LIVE | Pakistan vs Netherlands Cricket Score: Edwards Falls, NED Lose Half Their Side

Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma NEWS, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma presser, Rohit Sharma pc live streaming, Rohit Sharma wife, Rohit Sharma records, Rohit Sharma ipl, Rohit Sharma press conference live, Rohit Sharma pc live updates, Rohit Sharma runs, Ind vs SA, Ind vs SA Timings, Ind vs SA schedule, Ind vs SA playing XI, Ind vs SA Live streaming Also Read - Ireland Can Never Be Taken Lightly; Not Averse To Batting at No.4: Aaron Finch

Also Read - Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Highlights Scorecard: BAN Avoid Last Over Fiasco To Win By 3 Runs

Live Updates

  • 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Can Kohli continue his brilliant form from MCG, SCG to the Optus? India would want that to happen. A win against SA would seal a semi-final spot for them.

  • 1:15 PM IST

  • 1:04 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: It would be interesting to see what the team that wins the toss does. In all probability, the team winning the toss would opt to bowl first.

  • 12:59 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: All of Pakistan would have their eyes on the India versus South Africa game as their fortunes depend on it. This is why cricket is so impactful where a game unites two nations.

  • 12:24 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: It is a triple-header Sunday in Australia in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, but surely the India-South Africa game is the contest everyone is waiting for.

  • 12:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Meanwhile, Bangladesh has got the better of Zimbabwe in a thrilling contest by three runs to move to the second spot, right behind India, in the points table for Super 12 group 2 at the T20 World Cup 2022.

  • 11:57 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Bengal cricketer Arnab Nandi has lavished praise on Virat Kohli ahead of the Perth game against South Africa in hours from now. He also said, while Kohli is amazing on the field, some are good at cheap politics. Did he mean Sourav Ganguly by any chance?

  • 11:28 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: “I want to say that since we have Rishabh Pant, now is the time India needs him. It felt as if Dinesh Karthik would get the job done, but factoring in the wicketkeeping as well, I feel that if India has that left-hander option in the team, this team would look complete,” Kapil Dev said on ABP News.

  • 11:20 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: RECORD ALERT! Former India captain Virat Kohli is just 28 runs away from becoming the top scorer in T20 World Cups, a record currently held by Sri Lanka’s Mahela Jayawardene.

  • 11:18 AM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: All eyes would be on the toss to see if India is making any change or not considering it is almost a norm to play four pacers.