LIVE | Ind vs SA Updates

After two wins, India looks good to make it to the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Ahead of their third game against South Africa on Sunday at Perth, India captain Rohit Sharma is set to address the media. The press conference is likely to start at 12:15 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest from the presser.Also Read - Ind vs SA LIVE Cricket Score, T20 WC 2022: Battle of Equals Expected to Light up Sunday

Live Updates

  • 3:02 PM IST

  • 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: The respective teams have already arrived at the venue. The toss is going to take place at the scheduled time. The Optus stadium is filling up quickly.

  • 2:52 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Most feel it is a battle between the Indian batters against the SA pacers. The flat Optus wicket at Perth will offer extra pace which will help fast bowlers. A total in excess of 140 could be challenging.

  • 2:45 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Former India coach Ravi Shastri feels Suyryakumar Yadav is ‘a three-format player,’ and should at number five for India in the Test cricket. “I think he is a three-format player. I know they do not talk about him in Test cricket, but he is a three-format player,” he said.

  • 2:22 PM IST

  • 2:20 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: “Fitness for me is, is probably more important than cricket practice. I honestly feel that having a fit body makes you think better as well. So it could help people in their work, sport, anything that they do when you’re fit,” Kohli said while sharing his fitness mantra.

  • 2:02 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: We are exactly a couple of hours away from the toss. Looks like, the skies would not open up and a full 40-overs game would take place at Perth.

  • 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Can Kohli continue his brilliant form from MCG, SCG to the Optus? India would want that to happen. A win against SA would seal a semi-final spot for them.

  • 1:15 PM IST

  • 1:04 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: It would be interesting to see what the team that wins the toss does. In all probability, the team winning the toss would opt to bowl first.