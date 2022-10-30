LIVE | Ind vs SA Updates

After two wins, India looks good to make it to the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Ahead of their third game against South Africa on Sunday at Perth, India captain Rohit Sharma is set to address the media. The press conference is likely to start at 12:15 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest from the presser.Also Read - Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe LIVE Cricket Score: Shumba-Raza Depart Quickly, BAN On Top

Live Updates

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Looks like India will stick with KL Rahul despite his disappointing run in the first two T20 World Cup matches, batting coach Vikram Rathour confirmed on Saturday, but he did not say that Rishabh Pant will not play.

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: India is ahead when it comes to the head-to-head battle 13-9 against South Africa in T20Is. In the T20 World Cup games, India has won 4 games so far, and the African nation has won just a solitary game.

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: It would be interesting to see if India tinkers with the winning combination or not. India’s batting coach Vikram Rathour did not drop any such hints at the pre-match presser.

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: The Perth pitch would have that extra bounce and nip but would also allow strokeplay which is something many Indian batters love. The Protean attack is lethal and that would make the contest exciting.

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: The temperature is expected to hover around 16°C on the matchday with 49% humidity and 34 km/hr wind speed. There are 11% chance of precipitation during the game.

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Hello and good morning from India. Your wait is over, today India takes on South Africa at the Optus stadium in Perth and it promises to be a humdinger.

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: While India looks to continue its winning streak, South Africa would look to get their campaign on track after they had to share points in one of their games. All in all, a cracker is expected.

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Pakistan is in fifth place in Group 2 following losses to India and Zimbabwe, and they have three must-win games ahead of them, but they will also have to rely on the results of other matches to proceed to the knockout stages.

