LIVE | Ind vs SA Updates

After two wins, India looks good to make it to the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Ahead of their third game against South Africa on Sunday at Perth, India captain Rohit Sharma is set to address the media. The press conference is likely to start at 12:15 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest from the presser.Also Read - Highlights New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Kiwis Emerge Victorious By 65 Runs

Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma NEWS, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma presser, Rohit Sharma pc live streaming, Rohit Sharma wife, Rohit Sharma records, Rohit Sharma ipl, Rohit Sharma press conference live, Rohit Sharma pc live updates, Rohit Sharma runs, Ind vs SA, Ind vs SA Timings, Ind vs SA schedule, Ind vs SA playing XI, Ind vs SA Live streaming Also Read - IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Match Preview Video: Weather in Perth, Playing 11 & Pitch Report - WATCH

Also Read - MS Dhoni Advised Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant To Use Curved Bats Ahead of T20 World Cup

Live Updates

  • 7:11 PM IST

  • 7:10 PM IST

  • 6:51 PM IST

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Rain is not going to impact the India vs South Africa match tomorrow in Perth. The chances of rain are close to zero during the all-important match hours.

  • 6:48 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: South Africa has arguably the best pace-battery in the tournament and at Perth it would be a challenge for India to cope with that. Interesting to see how it goes.

  • 6:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: What a mouthwatering game it promises to be at the Perth. For Pakistan, they would be hoping India wins as that would ensure they stay alive in the tournament.

  • 6:30 PM IST

  • 6:03 PM IST
    BEST WISHES COMING FROM ACROSS THE BORDER!

  • 5:52 PM IST
    WELL THAT’S PAKISTAN TOMORROW IN IND VS SA GAME, ROUTING FOR THE MEN IN BLUE

  • 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE India vs South Africa Build-Up: Before the India vs South Africa match tomorrow at 4:30 PM IST, there would be two matches- Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh and Netherlands vs Pakistan.