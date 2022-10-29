LIVE | Ind vs SA Updates

After two wins, India looks good to make it to the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Ahead of their third game against South Africa on Sunday at Perth, India captain Rohit Sharma is set to address the media. The press conference is likely to start at 12:15 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest from the presser.Also Read - IND vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing 11s For Today's India vs South Africa T20 WC Match at Perth Stadium Ground at 4:30 PM IST October 30 Sun

Live Updates

  • 9:05 PM IST

  • 9:02 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: If Virat Kohli scores another half-century tomorrow, he will then become the first Indian player to record 50 half-centuries across all formats of the game in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia) countries.

  • 8:59 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: The conditions would change now that the team moves to Perth. At Perth, the square boundaries are big and the players would know all about that. The lengths may change to adapt to the dimensions of the stadium.

  • 8:52 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Aiden Markram ahead of the India game at Perth said, “It is going to be exciting. Our quick love bowling to him. He has found form, but our bowlers are doing really well at the moment too.”

  • 8:45 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Both Axar and Ashwin bowled exceptionally against the Dutch team, captained by Scott Edwards, as India restricted their opponents to 123 for nine in 20 overs. As of now, there are no reports of India tinkering with the winning combination.

  • 8:43 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: It remains to be seen if Yuzvendra Chahal gets to play in the upcoming match. India has thus far preferred all-rounders, Axar Patel and Ravi Ashwin in their spin department. At Perth, will India opt for four pacers given the extra pace the pitch will offer?

  • 8:38 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: We are a night’s sleep away from the big India-South Africa face-off. This is the space you need to be in for all the latest.

  • 7:11 PM IST

  • 7:10 PM IST

  • 6:51 PM IST