LIVE | Ind vs SA Updates

After two wins, India looks good to make it to the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Ahead of their third game against South Africa on Sunday at Perth, India captain Rohit Sharma is set to address the media. The press conference is likely to start at 12:15 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest from the presser.Also Read - LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Kiwis on Verge of Victory

Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma NEWS, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma presser, Rohit Sharma pc live streaming, Rohit Sharma wife, Rohit Sharma records, Rohit Sharma ipl, Rohit Sharma press conference live, Rohit Sharma pc live updates, Rohit Sharma runs, Ind vs SA, Ind vs SA Timings, Ind vs SA schedule, Ind vs SA playing XI, Ind vs SA Live streaming Also Read - IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2022 Match Preview Video: Weather in Perth, Playing 11 & Pitch Report - WATCH

Also Read - MS Dhoni Advised Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant To Use Curved Bats Ahead of T20 World Cup

Live Updates

  • 4:41 PM IST
    TEAM INDIA ON VERGE OF BIG RECORDS WHEN THEY TAKE ON SOUTH AFRICA IN PERTH! *VIRAT KOHLI JUST 11 RUNS AWAY FROM 1000 T20I WC RUNS

  • 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-Up: “Rahul has been batting really well and has batted well in practice games also. So we aren’t looking at any change at the moment.” – Vikram Rathour at the Pre-Match Press Conference ahead of the South Africa match.

  • 4:30 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-Up: When you look at the head to head in T20 World Cups, India have played a total of 5 matches against the Proteas with the Men in Blue winning on 4 occasions. India always had the upper-hand. Let’s see what Rohit Sharma and Co have in store for us tomorrow.

  • 4:07 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-Up: Tomorrow’s match will be crucial for Pakistan’s point of view, become South Africa’s loss will be the Men in Green’s gain, given they win their remaining matches. If India somehow loses, things will be get even trickier for Pakistan. All eyes will be on India’s performance for sure.

  • 4:00 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-Up: As far as the weather is concerned in Perth, the weather will be party cloudy as it has been the case in entire Australia this month. India will be hoping not to see one of their games getting cancelled due to a washout.

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Chasing 168 to win, the Lankans are reeling at five for three after two overs. Not the start they would have hoped for.

  • 3:22 PM IST

  • 3:21 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Looks like Rishabh Pant could be in the playing XI for the game against South Africa. The left-hander had a long net session under the watchful eyes of Rahul Dravid.

  • 3:06 PM IST

  • 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Meanwhile, New Zealand is taking on Sri Lanka. After losing three early wickets, Glenn Philips steadied things with a brilliant fifty.