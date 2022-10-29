LIVE | Ind vs SA Updates

After two wins, India looks good to make it to the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Ahead of their third game against South Africa on Sunday at Perth, India captain Rohit Sharma is set to address the media. The press conference is likely to start at 12:15 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest from the presser.Also Read - LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Phillips Key For Big Finish, SL Eye Wickets

Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma NEWS, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma presser, Rohit Sharma pc live streaming, Rohit Sharma wife, Rohit Sharma records, Rohit Sharma ipl, Rohit Sharma press conference live, Rohit Sharma pc live updates, Rohit Sharma runs, Ind vs SA, Ind vs SA Timings, Ind vs SA schedule, Ind vs SA playing XI, Ind vs SA Live streaming Also Read - KL Rahul's Form to India's Death Bowling; Loopholes Rohit Sharma And co. Need to Address During Ind-SA

Also Read - IND vs SA: It Has Been A World Cup of Upsets, Says Former Cricketer Lance Klusener

Live Updates

  • 3:06 PM IST

  • 2:46 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: Meanwhile, New Zealand is taking on Sri Lanka. After losing three early wickets, Glenn Philips steadied things with a brilliant fifty.

  • 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: What a game this promises to be. On a LIVE Twitter space session, most of the guests and fans who joined us reckoned South Africa has the clear edge. It would be interesting to see if India can still remain unbeaten after the Sunday blockbuster at the Optus.

  • 2:06 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: India happens to be the only team in the competition with a 100 per cent record. They played two and won two. One gets the feeling that on the bouncy strip of Perth, Marco Jansen could be the key for the Proteas.

  • 1:45 PM IST

  • 1:43 PM IST
    IND vs SA Dream11 Top Fantasy Picks

    Batters – Aiden Markram, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Rilee Rossouw, Virat Kohli

    Wicketkeeper – Quinton de Kock

    All-rounders – Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel

    Bowlers – Arshdeep Singh, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada
  • 1:33 PM IST

    India batting coach Vikram Rathour on Rishabh Pant replacing out-of-form KL Rahul: “No, we’re not really thinking that. Two games, I don’t think that’s a good enough sample size anyways. He’s been batting really well and he’s batted really well in the practice games, also, so we’re not looking at any such thing at the moment.”

  • 1:21 PM IST

  • 1:19 PM IST

    LIVE | India vs South Africa Build-up: “Yes, we back ourselves. We see ourselves as one of the best pace attacks there is. I think we’re definitely going to back ourselves (against India). We have a great variety. We cover a lot of aspects. We cover a lot of bases with our attack,” Anrich Nortje ahead of Sunday blockbuster.

  • 1:14 PM IST