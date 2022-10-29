LIVE | Ind vs SA Updates

After two wins, India looks good to make it to the semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Ahead of their third game against South Africa on Sunday at Perth, India captain Rohit Sharma is set to address the media. The press conference is likely to start at 12:15 PM IST. Stay hooked to this space for all the latest from the presser.Also Read - LIVE New Zealand vs Sri Lanka Score: Phillips Key For Big Finish, SL Eye Wickets

Rohit Sharma, Rohit Sharma NEWS, Rohit Sharma age, Rohit Sharma updates, Rohit Sharma presser, Rohit Sharma pc live streaming, Rohit Sharma wife, Rohit Sharma records, Rohit Sharma ipl, Rohit Sharma press conference live, Rohit Sharma pc live updates, Rohit Sharma runs, Ind vs SA, Ind vs SA Timings, Ind vs SA schedule, Ind vs SA playing XI, Ind vs SA Live streaming Also Read - KL Rahul's Form to India's Death Bowling; Loopholes Rohit Sharma And co. Need to Address During Ind-SA