Virat Kohli and Co are back in whites as they gear up for the upcoming Tests against South Africa at home after the T20I series ended in a 1-1 draw. The Indian cricket team will play its first World Championship Test at home after a successful Test series against West Indies. The series opener is at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium in Vishakapatnam. Ahead of the match, the Indian cricket team had their first practise session and were seen in a huddle sporting the white outfit at the stadium. The first Test starts from October 2. For South Africa, this will be their first World Test Championship series and they would like to get of to a winning start as well.

The official Instagram account of BCCI gave fans a glimpse of Team India in their whites. The picture was captioned, “#TeamIndia back in whites 💪💪.”

View this post on Instagram #TeamIndia back in whites 💪💪 A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam) on Sep 30, 2019 at 1:00am PDT

India will look to maintain their winning momentum at home as they take on the Proteas, who would feel confident after winning the last T20I. With that win, the belief would be back in the camp. In all likelihood, India would have a new opener in Tests in the form of Rohit Sharma. It would also be interesting to see which wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant or Wriddhiman Saha – makes it to the playing XI. The Virat Kohli-led side is on top of the points table in the championship with 120 points from two matches.

Test Squads:

India