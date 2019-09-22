India vs South Africa: India skipper Virat Kohli is coming home it seems as Men in Blue get ready to hosts South Africa at Bengaluru. Kohli has a deep-rooted connection with the ground as this is the place where he plays IPL for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli looked to be in a good mood ahead of the encounter as he, like always, engaged in a soccer session just to warm-up. He also hit a few balls where he was looking to get his pull shot right. Kohli looks eager to make an impact at Bengaluru. This venue is one of his favourites.

Here is the Kohli warm-up video:

The Bengaluru pitch looks good for batting and plenty of runs are expected.

Teams (from):

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (captain), Rassie van der Dussen (vice-captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts.