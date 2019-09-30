Indian captain Virat Kohli looked determined during a net session ahead of the first Test against South Africa at Vizag, starting October 2. First, he kept out a yorker before playing a signature cover-drive and a dab to the third man.

The skipper looked focused as he played the ball on its merit. Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma also looked in good shape as they bowled in the nets. This will be India’s first World Test Championship game at home and by the looks of it, Kohli and Co are leaving no stone unturned. India will play three Tests against the touring South African side with the first Test starting on October 2.

Here are the videos of India’s practise session on Monday:

The Kohli-led side is currently on top of the World Test Championship points table after two games. India beat West Indies in the two Tests that were played in the Caribbean earlier this year. This will be South Africa’s first World Test Championship game and they would like to get off to a winning start. But it will not be easy against a formidable Indian side at home. For India, Rohit Sharma could open the innings even after failing as an opener in the practice game. The white ball master could not even open his account as he departed for a two-ball duck.

Test Squads:

India