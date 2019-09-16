Right after the first Twenty-20 International (T20I) of the three-match-series between India and South Africa was abandoned due to rain on Sunday, the teams seemed to have no plan to stay in Dharamsala anymore. The next match is scheduled to take place at Mohali, a couple of hours drive from there, on Wednesday and both the teams reached there on Monday morning.

Virat Kohli & boys looked to be in a travelling mood as the Indian skipper posted a picture of him and Hardik Pandya all set to hit the road.

The T20I series is anticipated to be the beginning of India’s preparations for the next year’s ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australia in October. Quite a lot of fresh faces have been given the chance in the team with the hope to find the perfect balance and combination.

Young players like Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Krunal Pandya and Washington Sundar would be tested by head coach Ravi Shastri and Kohli alike. However, the captain also sounded warning for the players and said that each player would get somewhere around four to five chances to prove their worth.

“We are very clear. It is not that anyone will get 30 chances. Even when I came in the team, I didn’t think I will get 15-20 games and I knew I will mostly get chances in three to five games and I have to prove myself. One will get suppose five chances and he will have to prove himself. That is the level we are playing at. As the team management has that mindset, the individual should also have the same,” Kohli said in an interaction on bcci.tv.