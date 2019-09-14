India vs South Africa: While addressing the press conference on the eve of the 1st T20I at Dharamsala, Indian captain Virat Kohli reacted on the tweet on MS Dhoni that sparked retirement rumours. During the presser, he was asked this question to which he clearly said that he had nothing like retirement on his mind while creating the post. Clarifying all doubts, Kohli said that he was so fond of that innings of Dhoni that he wanted to reveal what he felt. “I never had anything like that on my mind. Even today I remember that knock because that was special. I never got the opportunity to speak about that and hence wanted to throw light on that. But, media misinterpreted it and took it somewhere else,” said Kohli.

India will lock horns with the Proteas in the first match of the home season after a successful tour of the West Indies.

