Virat Kohli and his love-affair with run-chases remain one of the most divine connections in the modern-day cricket. On the field, Kohli not only embraces a challenge but also takes it in own hands to finish the job for the country. Once again after scripting another clinical win for Team India during the second T20I against South Africa, Kohli played it out the hype by calling it a routine outing while donning the prestigious blue shirt.

The 30-year-old played a game-changing knock of 72 to guide the hosts over the line while chasing a tricky 150 target in Mohali on Wednesday. Speaking at the post-match conference, Kohli revealed the mantra behind his brilliant consistency at the top level. Kohli said: “It’s the badge in front of my shirt. It’s a pride to play for my country so whatever it takes to get over the line, I will do. Get the team across the line anyhow. If you want to make your team win, you’ll find a way.”



The Indian skipper further added that they will try out new players and test their temperament in the ongoing series against South Africa. He also credited his bowlers for restricting the visitors to a modest 149 for five.

“Bowlers showed a lot of character. The pitch was very good and they (South Africa) got off to a good start so it was an outstanding effort from the bowler to pull the game back from us,” he said at the post-match press conference.

“That’s exactly what we’re looking at, try out new people and see who stands up under pressure,” he added.

South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock said Indian bowlers’ fine display in the death overs didn’t help their cause. “I think we got off to a good start. Towards the end they bowled pretty well, they understood the conditions a lot quicker than we did,” he said.

Asked about the performances of the three debutants — Bjorn Fortuin, Anrich Nortje and Temba Bavuma — of his side, de Kock said: “There was a lot of pressure coming in for some of the new guys and I thought they played really well. Obviously we didn’t get a winning start but I thought they held their nerve very well.