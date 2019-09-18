India vs South Africa: India skipper Virat Kohli took a stunning catch to send his opposite number Quinton De Kock packing for a well-made 52 off 37 balls. It was a wicket at the right time for India as it came just when De Kock was looking to accelerate. Navdeep Saini was the bowler who took the wicket, but one has to agree it was Kohli’s wicket, who made ground to take the catch. De Kock looked to make space and go over the top, he mistimed it as it came off the higher part of the bat and hence did not get any power and distance on that. Kohli had to run to his left, that is his wrong side and then leaped in the air to catch the ball.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first at Mohali. Once De Kock was gone, the run rate dropped drastically as the Proteas could not find the boundaries regularly. Bavuma tried his best on debut as he registered a brilliant 49. The Indians were exceptionally disciplined in their bowling as they did not concede a single wide. The Proteas ended on a high as they scored 16 of the last over to register 149/5 in 20 overs.

Squads:

India: R Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, S Iyer, R Pant, H Pandya, K Pandya, R Jadeja, W Sundar, D Chahar, N Saini

South Africa: Q de Kock, R Hendricks, T Bavuma, R van der Dussen, D Miller, D Pretorius, A Phehlukwayo, B Fortuin, K Rabada, A Nortje, T Shamsi