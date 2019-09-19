India vs South Africa: David Miller pulled off, what could be one of the best catches of the season to send a well-set Shikhar Dhawan packing for 40 off 31 balls. Dhawan danced down the pitch and wanted to take on Tabrez Shamsi, he hit the ball hard and flat. It was travelling at a decent pace and looked like it cannot be stopped, forget catching it. Miller made ground to his right and then leapt in the air to come up with a breathtaking catch. Dhawan had a wry smile on his face as Kohli at the other end looked shocked. It was a one-handed catch and the reaction of the two batters indicate how special the effort was.

Here is the moment when Miller’s catch broke the 61-run stand:

Dhawan’s dismissal did not bother Kohli as he went onto bring up a record 22nd T20I fifty. Kohli remained unbeaten on 72* off 52 balls as he saw India over the line in a 150 chase with an over remaining. His brilliant innings was laced with three monstrous sixes and four fours.

With the win, India takes an unassailable 1-0 lead in the three-match series as the first game at Dharamsala was washed out. Earlier in the day, India won the toss and opted to field first. The visitors lost an early wicket but then Quinton De Kock, playing his first game as captain rose to the occasion with a 37-ball 52 blitz.