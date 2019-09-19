India vs South Africa: Yes, you can watch it on loop! That is how good the shot was. Indian captain looked in ominous form from the time he came into bat. It seemed he was a man on a mission. He was still while shot-making and that was the secret to his record-breaking 72* off 52 balls. All eyes were on the Rabada-Kohli contest as that was the highlight of the series, it seems the Indian captain may have won round one of the battle that will see the two modern-day geniuses go up against each other, this Indian home series. It happened during the 17th over when Rabada strayed on the pads of Kohli, who picked the length early and flicked it for a six. It surely was among the best shots of the match.

Kohli now has 2,441 runs from 66 innings to Rohit’s 2,434 from 89 innings. In third is New Zealand’s Martin Guptill who has 2,283 runs from 75 innings. Kohli’s innings was studded with four fours and three sixes and he took 52 balls to remain unconquered on 72.

“Bowlers showed a lot of character. The pitch was very good and they (South Africa) got off to a good start so it was an outstanding effort from the bowler to pull the game back from us,” he said at the post-match press conference.

“That’s exactly what we’re looking at, try out new people and see who stands up under pressure,” he added.

Brief scores: South Africa 149/5 in 20 overs (Quinton de Kock 52, Temba Bavuma 49; Deepak Chahar 2/22) vs India 151/3 in 19 overs (Virat Kohli 72 not out, Shikhar Dhawan 40)