The commentators, who are part of the Star Sports Network, decided to play a game of cricket during fourth day’s play at Pune. Former India cricketer VVS Laxman, who was never the swiftest of fielders in his heydays, surprised one and all as he took a one-handed catch.

Aakash Chopra was batting and he was crowded by fielders around his bat. Aakash went back and defended a ball. The ball went to ground and then Laxman dived low to hold on to the catch. It was one-bounce-one-hand and that was the rule, which also meant Aakash Chopra was out. Laxman dived in his suit and that was the best part. Also, the way all the commentators who were in and around Laxman start celebrating, more in disbelief is unmissable.

Laxman posted the video on Twitter and captioned it, “Never knew one of my finest close-in catches would come in a full suit and not whites ????.. Sunday morning cricket coming up on #Cricketlive 11.30 am @StarSportsIndia Hindi.”

The catch also earned Laxman praise from his fans.

The 44-year-old has played 134 Tests and 86 ODIs for India amassing 8781 and 2338 runs respectively. He has 17 Test and six ODI centuries to his name. The Hyderabadi-born is well remembered for his 281 unbeaten against Australia at Eden Gardens in 2001, an innings that helped India beat Australia.