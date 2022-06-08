New Delhi: Virat Kohli’s former Delhi and U-19 India teammate Pradeep Sangwan reveals an old incident from their U-17 Delhi days, when the former India skipper broke into tears due to a prank, which was pulled off by the then coach and his teammates.Also Read - Not Virat Kohli; Virender Sehwag Reckons Rahul Tripathi is The Best No 3 Batter of The Season

"We were playing in an U17 match in Punjab. He (Kohli) hadn't been scoring big in the past 2-3 innings. We had a coach named Ajit Chaudhary who used to call him 'Cheeku'. Virat was the main player of our team, and Ajit sir funnily suggested, 'let's tell him he will not play in the next match'. We all joined in on the prank," Sangwan said in an interview with News24.

"In the team meeting, sir didn't announce Virat's name. He went to his room and started crying! He phone-called sir and said I've scored a 200 and a 250.. he had scored big in that season, to be honest. It's just that he didn't get enough runs in the past 2-3 innings. He got so emotional he even phone-called Rajkumar sir (Virat's childhood coach)!" Sangwan further added.

“Then, he came to me and asked, ‘Tell me Sangwan, what’s wrong? I scored so many runs this season’. I told him, ‘Yes yes, that’s very wrong!’. He wasn’t able to sleep all night as well. He said, “No, I don’t want to sleep. What’s the point of sleeping when I’m not playing?’ Then, I told him that he’s playing. It was all a prank!” he said.

Pradeep Sangwan was part of the U-19 World Cup winning squad of India and later on played in the Indian Premier League for Delhi Daredevils, Kolkata Knight Riders, Gujarat Lions, Mumbai Indians and recently was part of the Gujarat Titans side that won the title.