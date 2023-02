Home

India vs South Africa Women’s T20 Tri-Series Final LIVE Streaming: When And Where to Watch

India vs South Africa Women's T20 Tri-Series Final LIVE Streaming: TV Broadcast, Streaming details of the final on February 2. Check Streaming details.

India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Streaming

India vs South Africa Women Tri Series Final LIVE Streaming

With India in tremendous form in overseas conditions, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. would look to win a series against South Africa on their soil. It will not be an easy T20 final as both sides have been in top form. India are yet to lock horns with the hosts as their game against SA was abandoned due to rain and there was no result.

IND-W vs SA-W: Match Details

When will India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match be played?

India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match will be played on Thursday, February 2.

Where will India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match be played?

India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match will be played at Buffalo Park.

What time will India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match start?

India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where can you watch India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match on TV?

India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match online?

India Women vs South Africa Women, T20I Tri-Series final match will be available to be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India Women vs South Africa Women Predicted Playing XI:

India Women: Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon, Annerie Dercksen, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Tumi Sekhukhune, Shabnim Ismail, Nonkululeko Mlaba