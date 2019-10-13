India wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha took a one-handed catch to send Theunis de Bruyn packing on Day 4 of the second Test at Pune. Saha had to dive towards his left to take the catch after de Bruyn got an edge trying to flick it and pick up some runs. Umesh Yadav knew it was not the best ball as it was going down the leg side and that is why he would consider himself lucky that it earned him a wicket. Saha once again proved why he is considered as one of the best in the business. Bruyn looked gutted after he realised that he was out for eight runs.

Here is the video of the dismissal:

In the first innings as well, the 34-year-old wicketkeeper had taken a brilliant catch to dismiss Theunis de Bruyn. Making a comeback to the national side in Tests, Saha has been solid behind the stumps.

After enforcing the follow-on, Indian pacers rose to the occasion as Ishant picked up a wicket with the second ball. He got rid of Aiden Markram, who bagged a pair.

Earlier, India had reduced South Africa to 162/8 but the last two wickets added 113 runs to take the visitors to 275. While Keshav Maharaj scored 72, Vernon Philander remained unbeaten on 44. The pair added 109 runs together and denied India a chance to bundle out Proteas below 200. However, the match still firmly remains in India’s control, with a possibility of a follow-on with two more days to go in the match and a margin of 326 runs at hand.