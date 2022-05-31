Jakarta: The defeat to Japan in the league phase following the draw against Pakistan came as a jolt to the make-shift Indian men’s team at the Asia Cup here as they defeated the same opponent to start their Super 4s campaign on a strong note. Though the 3-3 draw with Malaysia has kept alive India’s hopes of reaching the title clash, as are in the second position in the Super 4s points table behind Korea, who have the same four points but a better goal difference. Malaysia have two points from two draws while Japan has lost both their matches and are out of contention for the title. Sardar Singh’s boys have to be on their toes in the third Super 4s clash with Korea on Tuesday and win the match and secure a direct berth in the summit clash. If India loses to Korea, their fate will be in the hands of Malaysia, whose result against Japan will decide their fate. So, the Indian team will have to take Tuesday’s clash with table-toppers Korea as a must-win clash and perform at their best at the GBK Sports Complex to remain on course for defending their title. India had nearly clinched their berth in the title match involving the teams occupying the top two positions in the Super 4s table. Victory against Malaysia would have given India two wins in two matches and thus sealing a place in the final.Also Read - Asia Cup Hockey: India Face Korea In A Must-Win Match For Spot In Title Clash

What are the timings of the India vs South Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2022 match?

The India vs South Korea Hockey Asia Cup match will start at 5 PM IST and 18:30 PM Local time.

Where is the India vs South Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2022 match being Played?

The India vs South Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Gelora Bung Karno Sports Complex, Gelora, Central Jakarta, Indonesia.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs South Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2022 match?

The India vs South Korea Hockey Asia Cup 2022 match will be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar and on Star Sports Network.