India vs Spain, Hockey World Cup 2023: While the excitement grows on social media ahead of the Spain clash, Indian cricketers took to social space to wish the side all the very best. 

Updated: January 13, 2023 1:54 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Ankit Banerjee

Indian Cricketers Wish Hockey Team All The Best

Rourkela: Move over cricket as hockey is here to take your breath away over the next 17 days. What makes it even more exciting from an Indian point of view is that it takes place in India. The opening night would see hosts India take on Spain at the Birsa Munda stadium. While the excitement grows on social media ahead of the Spain clash, Indian cricketers took to social space to wish the side all the very best.

Former India captain Virat Kohli wrote: “My best wishes to our Indian men’s hockey team for the World Cup. Go and enjoy yourself, we all are backing you. Good luck.”

Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar’s tweet read: “Wishing the Indian Men’s Hockey Team all the very best for the Hockey World Cup. We’ll all be cheering for you! Chak De!”

“This is it, the 2023 Hockey World Cup has arrived and am wholeheartedly behind #TeamIndia. Go for it,” Smriti Mandhana tweeted.

Friday’s encounter is thus very crucial for both teams as winning it will give them a chance to establish an early lead in the Group of Death in which England and Wales are the other opponents.

