Live India vs Spain Hockey Score And Updates Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our hockey coverage of IND vs ESP, Live Score and Updates Tokyo Olympics Hockey Match Live between India and Spain which is being played at the Oi Hockey Stadium, South Pitch. Thoroughly outplayed by Australia, the Indian men's hockey team would be desperate to rebuild shattered morale when it takes on a lower-ranked Spain in its third Pool A match of the Olympics here on Tuesday. After a fighting 3-2 win over New Zealand in their campaign opener, the Indians were completely steam-rolled 1-7 by world no.1 Australia in their second game. The debacle exposed every possible chink in India's armour. The mighty Kookaburras simply toyed with the Indian defence after the first quarter and scored goals at will to comfortably secure their second consecutive win in the competition.

Going by the points table, India are currently placed fourth just below New Zealand on goal difference. The pool is being headed by Australia with two wins out of as many matches, followed by reigning Olympic champions Argentina with four points. Spain and hosts Japan are yet to register a win in the two matches they have played. The top four teams from a pool of six each will qualify for the quarterfinals.

IND vs ESP squads: Also Read - Tokyo 2020, Men's Hockey: India Look to Bounce Back Against Spain

India: P.R. Sreejesh (GK); Manpreet Singh (C), Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh,Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh

Spain: Francisco Cortes (GK), Ricardo Sanchez, Llorenc Piera, Alejandro Alonso, Josep Romeu, Miquel Delas (C), Alvaro Iglesias, Marc Salles, David Alegre, Vicenc Ruiz, Enrique Gonzalez, Roc Oliva, Xavi Lleonart, Maria Jose Basterra, Pau Quemada, Marc Bolto