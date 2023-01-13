Home

India vs Spain Live Streaming: When, Where, And How to Watch Ind vs Esp Men’s Hockey World Cup Match on TV Channel, Mobile

Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 LIVE: India vs Spain's face-off is all set to start today at 7:00 pm IST, check how you can watch the live streaming of the match on mobile and TV channels. Check LIVE streaming.

India vs Spain Live Streaming

India takes on Spain in the curtain-raiser of the Men’s Hockey World Cup in Rourkela on Friday. The match is crucial for both teams as winning it will give them a chance to establish an early lead in the Group of Death in which England and Wales are the other opponents. The Spanish players known for their flair, skills and attacking prowess will look to hurt the hosts early.

On the other hand, the hosts will bank on their settled squad which has drag-flicker and captain Harmanpreet Singh, a two-time FIH Player of the Year award winner, experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, seasoned midfielder and former captain Manpreet Singh and forwards Akashdeep Singh and Mandeep Singh.

Where to watch live streaming of the Hockey World Cup 2023 between India-Spain?

In India, all Hockey World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcasted live on TV channels— Star Sports First, Star Sports Select 2, and Star Sports Select 2 HD. Fans can also watch the live streaming of all matches on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

Where will India vs Spain first Hockey World Cup 2023 match be held?

India will take on Spain at the newly-built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

When will India vs Spain Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match be held?

India vs Spain Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match will take place on Friday evening, 13 January.

At what time will India vs Spain Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match start?

India vs Spain Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match will start at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Spain Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

India vs Spain Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match broadcast will be live on the Sports Select 2 SC and HD channels.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs Spain Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match?

India vs Spain Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 match live streaming will be on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. In addition, it will be streamed live on the watch.hockey app and website.