  • 10:01 PM IST

    IND vs SL: That’s that, folks! The match has been abandoned without a ball being bowled. We’ll see you in Indore for the 2nd T20I on January 7. Till then, it’s good night!

  • 9:29 PM IST

    Umpires are back for what should be the final inspection.

  • 9:28 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka 2020 Live Score: So the covers have been taken off. The only area of concern are the wet patches on the pitch and near the bowler’s run ups.

  • 9:13 PM IST

    Next inspection is at 9:30 pm IST.

  • 9:12 PM IST

    Now umpires are having chat with Indian team head coach Ravi Shastri. The cut-off for a five-overs-per-side is 9:46 pm IST.

  • 9:08 PM IST

    Umpires are through with their inspection. Discussions are underway between the umpires and match referee David Boon.

  • 9:05 PM IST

    IND vs SL LIVE: Hair-dryer is being used to repair the damp patches on the pitch now.

  • 9:01 PM IST

    Out walks the umpire. The Crowd roars in approval. Inspection gets underway

  • 8:43 PM IST

    India vs Sri Lanka Live 2020: Efforts are underway in Guwahati to get the ground ready quickly. Indian fielders are on the ground. Virat Kohli checks the dampness in the pitch. FIreworks go in at the stadium. Electric atmosphere.

  • 8:26 PM IST

    RAIN HAS STOPPED

Indian skipper Virat Kohli was hit on the little finger of his left-hand while taking a catch on the eve of the first T20I against Sri Lanka.The incident happened in the first half of India’s practice session. Team India physio Nitin Patel rushed to attend Kohli as he was seen applying the magic spray. The only notable absentee from India’s practice was spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who was the last to arrive in Guwahati on Thursday.

Both teams are playing their first T20 clash after 22 months. India defeated the West Indies 2-1 in their last T20I series, while the Islanders are smarting from a 0-3 rout in Australia. The task for the Lankans appears all the more difficult as they are yet to win a bilateral series against India, across all formats, since Kohli’s debut 12 years ago. Since then, they have lost 16 games in a row.

What: India vs Sri Lanka, 1st T20I

When: January 5, 2020

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Teams

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sanju Samson, Shardul Thakur

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kusal Perera (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga (captain), Lahiru Kumara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan

