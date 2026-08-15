India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test Toss update: IND bat first in Galle; Check playing XIs

India will miss Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan through injury, while the Galle conditions are expected to bring spin into the contest

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India's head coach Gautam Gambhir with captain Shubman Gill during a practice session ahead of the first cricket Test match between India and Sri Lanka, in Galle, Sri Lanka on Friday, August 14, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India and Sri Lanka begin their two-match Test series today in Galle with both teams looking for a strong start on the opening day which starts from 10AM (IST) onwards. The two subcontinent rivals will be hoping to improve their position in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table.

The first Test at the Galle International Stadium is also be India’s first Test match in Sri Lanka in nine years.

India are currently fifth in the WTC table, having won four of their nine Tests and sitting on a points percentage of 48.15. Sri Lanka are sixth and will also see this series as a chance to improve their position.

India’s last Test series in the current WTC cycle ended in a major disappointment as the reigning World Test champions South Africa beat them 2-0 at home in November 2025. The Proteas won the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs before producing a huge 408-run victory in Guwahati. It was the Rainbow Nation;s first Test series win in India in 25 years.

Sri Lanka’s most recent Test assignment also came against the West Indies in June and July. The West Indies won the first Test by an innings and 217 runs, while Sri Lanka bounced back to win the second by 41 runs, leaving the two-Test series level at 1-1.

The two sides last met in a Test series in 2017, when India produced a clean sweep in Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli’s team won all three Tests, including a 304-run victory in Galle. Shikhar Dhawan was named Player of the Series after scoring 358 runs, while Ravichandran Ashwin took 17 wickets.

India will be led by Shubman Gill, who is beginning another important stretch as captain. The team will miss Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan through injury, while the Galle conditions are expected to bring spin into the contest.

For Sri Lanka, playing at home offers a chance to put pressure on an Indian side that needs results to keep its WTC hopes alive. India know they cannot afford another poor series after the South Africa defeat.

India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Toss update

Shubman Gill won the toss and chose to bat first.

India Vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Playing XIs

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna