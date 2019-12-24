Fans will be have to be ready to shell out anywhere between Rs. 500 and Rs. 4920 to watch the second Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka at the Holkar Stadium in Indore, a Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) official was quoted as saying by PTI on Tuesday.

The MPCA on Tuesday announced the ticket rates for the T20 match between the two neighbouring countries, he said. According to the MPCA official, fans who wish to watch the T20 International match at Holkar Stadium will have to pay anywhere between Rs 500 and Rs 4,920 for each ticket in different galleries.

The stadium has the capacity to seat 27,000 spectators. The online sale of tickets would start from 6 am on Wednesday, he added.

After made to sweat for their series win against West Indies, India kickstart the New Year 2020 facing a touring Sri Lankan team. The Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati will hosts the three-match T20I series opener.

The third and final T20I will be held at Pune on January 10 (Friday).

Vice-captain Rohit Sharma has been rested for the T20I series against Sri Lanka along with Mohammed Shami. But the duo will return for the ODIs against Australia. The team will be led by Virat Kohli. Shikhar Dhawan, who missed the West Indies series with an injury, returns to both the T20I and the ODI squads. He is likely to pair up with KL Rahul at the top of the order in the absence of Rohit in the T20Is vs Sri Lanka.

After the Sri Lanka series, India will host Australia for a three-match ODI series that will be played between January 14 and 19.