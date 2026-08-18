India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test, Day 4 Galle Weather: Will RAIN halt Indian march towards victory

Shubman Gill and Team India will have to keep one eye on the weather in Galle as they push for a win against Sri Lanka on Day 4 of the 1st Test on Tuesday.

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Rain could affect Day 4 of 1st Test between India and Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Tuesday. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs SL 2026 1st Test: Shubman Gill’s Team India have taken a massive 178-run first innings lead in the 1st Test of the two-match series against Sri Lanka on a turning track at the Galle International Stadium. But the visitors are battling two opponents at the same time – the Lankans and the weather in Galle.

The rain and wet weather has been the biggest hurdle in India’s bid to win the first Test. At least two sessions of play were washed out due to rain on the second day in Galle on Sunday. While majority of day’s play was possible on third day but bad light and rain returned in the final session after the Lankans were bowled out for 284 in their first innings. Shubman Gill’s side were not able to begin their second innings on Monday evening.

The MET department’s prediction for Day 4 of the Test match on Tuesday is not looking very promising either. While play began on time on the fourth day, there is a prediction for a couple of showers in the morning on Tuesday as well.

The maximum temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius with around 70 per cent possibility of rain throughout the day. There will be around 76 per cent cloud cover with 3.8mm of rain also predicted with around 20 per cent chances of thunderstorms.

Check weather prediction for Galle on Day 4 of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka HERE…

The good news for the visitors is that the weather should clear out on Tuesday by the second session in the afternoon. Although the cloud cover will be around 69 per cent but the chances of rain will come down to around 25 per cent. But it will once again be a humid day on Tuesday with high humidity levels of around 73 per cent.

The Galle International Stadium pitch is also starting to provide more assistance to the spin bowlers. Manav Suthar, who claimed four wickets in the first innings, believes consistency and varying pace are keys to success on this pitch.

“They (Sri Lankans) bowled well yesterday. They varied their pace, and I feel that on this wicket, the more consistent you are, the more purchase you get. So that’s what we were trying to do,” Suthar told the media after third day’s play.

Team India extended their lead to 243 runs for the loss of two wickets. Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck in the first over on Day 4 but KL Rahul put on a 65-run stand for the second wicket with first innings centurion Devdutt Padikkal before being dismissed for 35 off 47 balls by left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya.

Captain Shubman Gill join Padikkal in the middle, with the latter batting on 27.