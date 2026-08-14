India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test Predicted 11: Devdutt Padikkal, Manav Suthar IN, Sarfaraz Khan to…

Devdutt Padikkal and Prasidh Krishna are set to make the playing 11 for Shubman Gill's Team India for the first Test vs Sri Lanka beginning in Galle on Saturday.

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India's Devdutt Padikkal bats in the nets in Galle on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

IND vs SL 2026 1st Test: Shubman Gill and Team India need to make plenty of changes in their playing 11 as they begin a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium on Saturday. With Jasprit Bumrah, Sai Sudharsan and Washington Sundar ruled out of the series, there will be plenty of inexperience in the visitors line-up.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru batter Devdutt Padikkal has grabbed the No. 3 position in the batting line-up left vacant by Sudharsan’s injury. Padikkal scored a brilliant 143 in the three-day practice match against Sri Lanka Cricket XI at Colombo last week.

Mumbai and Chennai Super Kings batter Sarfaraz Khan has been called up as replacement for Sudharsan in the squad but is unlikely to make the cut for first Test in Galle. India are likely to go in with Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel in the middle-order at the No. 6 position.

“So, even for the players that are coming in, not everyone is going to have a huge amount of success from the first Test. Some players require a little bit more time. But Devdutt is someone who has been here before, he was here with India. He did really well. And he has got all the skills and all the, you know, all the potential to be able to succeed in this format,” Gill said about Padikkal at the pre-match press conference on Friday.

India are expected to go in with three left-arm spinners – Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav and Manav Suthar, who is set to take the No. 8 position in the line-up. Mohammed Siraj will lead the pace bowling attack in absence of Jasprit Bumrah with Prasidh Krishna set to get the nod ahead of Gurnoor Brar.

“He (Gurnoor Brar) is excellent with the old ball. You need that extra pace, extra bounce. He’s obviously very tall as well. But I think Prasidh recently has been bowling the best that I have ever seen him bowl. In the red ball and also in white ball. So it would be a very tough decision for us to be able to just pick one,” Gill said.

Meanwhile, Dhananjay de Silva’s Sri Lanka will miss the services of Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka in the series due to injuries. Lahiru Udara had retained his opening berth and will be joined by Nishan Madushka, who scored a pair of half-centuries in the practice game against India.

Niroshan Dickwella, who is set to play his first Test since 2023, is going to take up the gloves behind the stumps while all-rounder Sonal Dinusha can join Ramesh Mendis and Prabath Jayasuriya in a three-man spin attack for the hosts. Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara could share the new ball for the Lankans at Galle.

. Ho gaya na, Test Cricket ka beautiful game aur bhi beautiful? Watch #SLvIND 1st Test, starting 15th August, 9 AM onwards, on Sony Sports Network… pic.twitter.com/9A8cqjEWto — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) August 13, 2026

India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test match Predicted 11

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva (captain), Lahiru Udara, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara