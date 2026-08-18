India vs Sri Lanka 2026 1st Test: Rishabh Pant beats captain Shubman Gill to set THIS new record at Galle

Rishabh Pant became the first Indian cricketer to smash 100 sixes in Test cricket on Day 4 of 1st Test vs Sri Lanka at Galle on Tuesday.

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Rishabh Pant (left) and Shubman Gill. (Photo: IANS)

IND vs SL 2026 1st Test: Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant came up with a crucial knock of 66 off 69 balls in the second innings of the 1st Test vs Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday. Pant became the first Indian batter to hit 100 sixes in Test cricket and also achieved another huge record by surpassing his captain Shubman Gill.

The Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper has now become the highest scoring Indian batter in World Test Championships (WTC) history, surpassing Gill’s runs tally. Pant now has 2885 runs in his 41st Test in WTC at an average of 41.81 with 6 hundreds and 17 fifties and 80 sixes – second only to former England captain Ben Stokes in maximums tally.

Gill, who was dismissed for only 8 in the second innings of the Galle Test, has scored 2867 runs in 41 Tests in WTC at an average of 42.16 with 10 hundreds and 8 fifties to his name. Former India captain Rohit Sharma is the third Indian batter in this list with 2716 runs in 69 innings in WTC. Rohit announced his retirement from Test cricket in 2025.

Indian batters with most runs in WTC

Runs Name Innings 2885 Rishabh Pant 73 2867 Shubman Gill 75 2716 Rohit Sharma 69 2629 Ravindra Jadeja 75 2617 Virat Kohli 79 2543 Yashasvi Jaiswal 55 2265 KL Rahul 64 1769 Cheteshwar Pujara 62 1589 Ajinkya Rahane 49 1293 Mayank Agarwal 33

Pant became the first Indian batter to complete 100 sixes in Test cricket and the overall fourth batter to do so around the world after Ben Stokes, Brendon McCullum and Adam Gilchrist. He has exactly 100 sixes in Test cricket, with former New Zealand wicketkeeper Brendon McCullum (107 sixes) and England all-rounder Ben Stokes (138) above him and Adam Gilchrist (100 sixes) tied with him.

Reaching the milestone in just 4,918 balls, he has also taken the least number of balls to reach the milestone, beating Gilchrist (6,578). His balls per six of 49.2 is the best among the batters with a century of sixes.

This year in two Tests, Pant has scored 186 runs in three innings, with a best score of 81 and a strike rate of 73.80. Pant has not scored a Test century since his twin tons against England at Leeds last year. Thanks to Pant’s blitz, India managed to post 193 in their second innings for an overall lead of 371 runs over Sri Lanka.

Chasing 372 to win, the hosts were reduced with 47 for 4 in the fourth innings with Manav Suthar claiming 2 wickets and Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna claiming one wicket each.